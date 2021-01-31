Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Expands By 74.5%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the December 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 339,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,993. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

