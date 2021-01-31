Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Drops By 38.5%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PPCCY opened at $18.56 on Friday. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $28.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

