Short Interest in Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Increases By 87.5%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PARNF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
About Parnell Pharmaceuticals
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.