Short Interest in Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Increases By 87.5%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARNF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

