Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Declines By 55.6%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OSIIF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 11,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,843. Osino Resources has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

