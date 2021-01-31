Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Drops By 70.4%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTIVF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 89,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

