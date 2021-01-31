Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Drops By 70.4%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTIVF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 89,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

