Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Drops By 55.9%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:NPV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 25,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
