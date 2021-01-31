Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Drops By 46.3%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the December 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QQQX opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 60.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,106 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

