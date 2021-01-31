Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Rises By 82.7%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the December 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,495,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 246,867 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 914,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter.

NVG opened at $16.85 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

