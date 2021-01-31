Short Interest in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Rises By 84.8%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.