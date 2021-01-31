Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Declines By 76.1%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGTF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 615,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,956. NightFood has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
About NightFood
