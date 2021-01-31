Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Declines By 76.1%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGTF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 615,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,956. NightFood has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

