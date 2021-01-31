Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Declines By 71.4%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS NXGPY traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $54.41. 1,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,301. NEXT has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

NXGPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

