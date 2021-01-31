Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Expands By 252.5%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, a growth of 252.5% from the December 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 306,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,946. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

