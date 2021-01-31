Short Interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Rises By 196.3%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,260,000 shares, an increase of 196.3% from the December 31st total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 32.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NAKD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 474,977,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,596,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Naked Brand Group has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $3.40.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.