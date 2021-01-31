Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Drops By 50.3%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 88,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

