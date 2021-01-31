Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Increases By 285.7%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:MFM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $279,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.