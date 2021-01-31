Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Decreases By 62.5%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 1,547,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MariMed stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.66. 1,747,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,034. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter.

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, management, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. It also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis, and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion, Betty's Eddies, and Nature's Heritage brand name.

