Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Grows By 103.6%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 67,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,619. Leading Edge Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, explores for and develops mineral resource properties in Sweden. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

