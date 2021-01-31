Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Decreases By 57.4%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Kering stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

