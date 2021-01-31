Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Grows By 146.0%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the December 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 190,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

