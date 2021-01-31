Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Decreases By 78.8%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 670,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,571. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

