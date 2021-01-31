Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Decreases By 57.8%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 309,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,705. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.21.
Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile
