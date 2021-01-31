Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 187.5%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

