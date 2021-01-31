Short Interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Declines By 32.2%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 215,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GLBS opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $341,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $122.00.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

