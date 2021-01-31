Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Declines By 35.5%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRSX. Aegis upped their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $512.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.96. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.