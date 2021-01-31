Short Interest in Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Drops By 53.1%

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 1,665,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,805.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF remained flat at $$9.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

