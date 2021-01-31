Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declines By 41.4%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

