Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Increases By 165.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the third quarter worth $491,000. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 23,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

