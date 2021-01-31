Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 114.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.40% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

FSEA opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.

