Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rises By 167.5%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ IMOS opened at $24.21 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
