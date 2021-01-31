Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rises By 167.5%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $24.21 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

