Short Interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Decreases By 75.0%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PLIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 942,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

