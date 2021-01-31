Short Interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Decreases By 75.0%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PLIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 942,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.74.
China Xiangtai Food Company Profile
