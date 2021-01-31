Short Interest in BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Declines By 77.4%

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BW Offshore in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get BW Offshore alerts:

BGSWF opened at $3.55 on Friday. BW Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40.

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.