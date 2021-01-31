Short Interest in BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Rises By 200.0%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNCC opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.33. BNCCORP has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 32.02%.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

