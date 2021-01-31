Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Drops By 75.0%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

BGB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,673. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

