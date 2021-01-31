Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Declines By 35.9%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARCA biopharma stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 598,364.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.86% of ARCA biopharma worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $4.20 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.81.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.