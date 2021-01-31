Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Drops By 46.7%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE AFT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 79,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.