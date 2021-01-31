Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expands By 48.7%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

APD traded down $9.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.