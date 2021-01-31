Short Interest in Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Increases By 180.0%

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ATV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 9,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597. Acorn International has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.
Acorn International Company Profile
