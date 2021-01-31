Short Interest in Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Increases By 180.0%

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ATV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 9,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597. Acorn International has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. Its direct sales business platform markets and sells products directly to consumers through its Internet/e-commerce sales platform, and outbound marketing platform.

