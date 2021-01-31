Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Decreases By 45.7%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
NYSE ABB opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.
About ABB
ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
