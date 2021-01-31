Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Decreases By 45.7%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE ABB opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ABB by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at $6,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

