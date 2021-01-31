Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of SHZHY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.68. 5,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.