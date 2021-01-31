Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of SHZHY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.68. 5,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.
About Shenzhou International Group
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.