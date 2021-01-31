SFB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SFBK) Trading Up 0.6%

SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFBK)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18.

SFB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFBK)

SFB Bancorp, Inc, through with its subsidiary, Security Federal Bank, provides various financial products and services in Tennessee. The company offers no interest, budget, and NOW-interest bearing checking accounts; super NOW accounts; money market deposit accounts; statement savings accounts; Christmas Club accounts; certificate of deposits; and individual retirement accounts, as well as business checking accounts.

