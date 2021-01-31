ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $11.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $543.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.45. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. CX Institutional grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

