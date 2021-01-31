Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

MCRB opened at $23.75 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

