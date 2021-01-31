Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 1,057,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,684. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $5,368,813. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,437,000 after buying an additional 205,362 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after buying an additional 202,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,961,000 after buying an additional 615,145 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 86.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after buying an additional 859,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.