Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, an increase of 390.2% from the December 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

