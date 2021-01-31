SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Analysts expect that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) will post $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SenesTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $110,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full year sales of $380,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $470,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $770,000.00, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $940,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SenesTech.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

