Semux Reaches Market Cap of $71,109.24 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Semux token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $71,109.24 and approximately $2,044.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Semux has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004367 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002389 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

