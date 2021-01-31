Secret Hits One Day Volume of $879,261.00 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $80.23 million and approximately $879,261.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00307960 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00030498 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.32 or 0.01713352 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

