Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the December 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 46,571,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,858,939. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.