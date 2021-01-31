Scott Genereux Sells 15,000 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $560.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 495.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 308,718 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

