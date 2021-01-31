Scotiabank Boosts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $7.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGFMF. CIBC started coverage on AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.64.

AGF Management stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

